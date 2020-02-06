Closings
Local police provide tips for driving through high water

News

(WVNS)– Southern West Virginia experienced heavy rain and high water on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020.

Beckley Police Department provided tips on how you can safely drive in the rain.

Safety Tips:
1. Turn on your headlights and windshield wipers.
2.Slow down.
3.Give other cars more space.
4.Avoid braking hard and turning sharply.
5.Drive in the tracks of the vehicle in front of you.
6.Know how to handle hydroplaning.
7.Avoid standing water.

Princeton PD also reminded people that if the water is six inches of water will sweep up off of their feet, and will wash a car away. Princeton PD’s motto for flood safety is Turn Around Don’t Drown.

Trending Stories

