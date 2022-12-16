BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– A police department in our area wants to remind you to not drink and drive this holiday season.

The Beckley Police Department said they see an increase in DUI cases over the holiday season. So, they will increase patrols around the city to catch drivers before an accident can happen.

Jamie Wilhite, the Regional Coordinator with the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, said programs like the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over program are ways to bring awareness to the problem.

“If you’re out and about and see an impaired driver or what you think is an impaired driver don’t hesitate to call us,” said Wilhite. “Call 911, give us a vehicle description, if you’re able to give us a tag number give us that tag number and we’ll send an officer to the area to check it out.”

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign runs until January 1st.