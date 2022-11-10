BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Community members came together to discuss economic development in the region.

The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and WVU College of Business and Economics met for the annual Outlook Summit on Thursday, November 10, 2022.

Economic development professionals and partners spoke on the forward-moving work in the New River Gorge Region.

“It’s really important for us because we want to make sure they know how they can reach out to us,” said Jina Belcher, the Executive Director of New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. “The work that we’re focused on and the work that we want to continue to bring to the communities that they are working in and how they can be a large part of that.”

The annual event occurred at the Historic Black Knight Municipal Park in Beckley.