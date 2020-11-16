Local Raleigh County Church wants to help at risk teens

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–The Appalachian Hope Project, based out of the Faith Community Church in Beckley, is a new program in Beckley designed to reach out to at risk youth.

“We are trying to reach at risk youth that have been affected by foster care system, that have been affected by the addiction crisis. a lot of our participated are,” Director of Appalachian Hope Project Samantha Phillips said.

Phillips said she wants to help children through Christ. One of the programs offered is free guitar lessons.

“And what we want to focus on doing is, one we are christ centered and faith based. And we want to promote creativity and mental health wellness , we want to offer educate and economics support,” Phillips stated.

Phillips said she started this program after her and her daughter were in the foster care system. She said she wishes she had a program like this when she was a teen in the system.

“I am actually a former foster child myself my daughter and I have a history and a story of being in the foster care system so that kinda lead me to start this program because it was something that I needed as a teenager and just to really let these kids know that there are people out here to help them get on their feet and get back,”

The main goal for the Appalachian Hope Project:

“Our number one goal is we want to lead them to a relationship with Jesus Christ first and foremost, we also want to create a positive safe support system for these kids that don’t have the support system at home,” Phillips continued.

Phillips said she hopes this program will help kids with a brighter future.

“Alot of kids when they come out of the system life really just chews them up and spits them out. And this program can help them with college admissions applications,” Phillips said.

Phillips also stated she will be having more work study programs for the students in 2021.