BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Folks in Beckley came out in droves to support our Toys for Tots drive.

The name of the game in Raleigh County was bikes. People donated the gift of adventure on two wheels for kids in need.

One local recovery center even joined in. They said building a sense of community for families in recovery helps ensure long-term success.

“It sounds weird like hey maybe this bike might make a kid’s day,” said Business Development Associate Dave Taylor. “But it also helps those parents who maybe are in early recovery or struggling and this is a way for them to give to their kids something maybe they didn’t have while they were growing up.”

In all, the Beckley location collected over a dozen bikes.