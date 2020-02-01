Local recovery house receives slight backlash from community

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Controversy is brewing over the construction of a drug and alcohol recovery house in Bluefield.

A transitional sober living home for men recently popped up in Bluefield, West Virginia – and community members aren’t hesitant to voice their concerns over having The Phoenix House in their neighborhood.

Founder and owner, Nic Webb, believes these comments stem from misinformation and fear of not knowing.

“The more that we continue to work with these people, and the more they work with us, a lot of that’s going to go away,” Webb said.

Neighbors who did not wish to go on camera tell us they’re worried about the long-term effects the house will have on their area. Some fear the threat of relapses will put children in the neighborhood at risk. Others worry a facility like this may have a negative impact on property values.

“We have a beautiful home for these guys to come in, they get to continue living next to each other, they push each other to be better on a daily basis, they help each other to reach the goals that they really want to reach,” Webb said.

The Phoenix House is currently home to four men who’ve completed drug and alcohol treatment and one man who holds the position of house director.

Webb says that all four of the men in the house came in with jobs already lined up. He considers this a huge success, not only for the Phoenix House, but for the men, as well.

“At some point in time in everyone’s life, alcohol and drugs have affected them,” Webb said. “Whether it’s their cousins, their aunts, their coworkers, it’s happened to all of us.”