RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Due to the water crisis in Raleigh County, many people are using bottled water for their everyday needs, local recycling companies are seeing an influx of empty bottles.

Floor supervisor of recycling Barry Martin encouraged residents to collect their empty bottles and said they will be reused and put to good use.

“We appreciate it very much and we are getting a lot of them in right now,” said Martin.

Martin added folks can bring bottles with their lids still on and place them in the dumpster.