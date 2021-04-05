Local resale shop pays it forward for prom

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Dozens of gowns line the racks at Upscale Resale in Princeton.

Mother, daughter duo Angie Perkins and Emily Church own the shop. They agreed prom is a right of passage for kids.

“Even this year we’re trying to juggle the new normal, and prom is something that all kids look forward to. Coming up into high school, that’s a big deal. You can’t wait to go to prom,” said Church.

However, financial hardships following the pandemic are all too real for many. So, the pair is making sure to find ways for girls to feel like a princess for the night. They are having a giveaway, girls can look the part without breaking the bank.

“I feel like we don’t want girls to ever not go to their prom because it is opened back up this year just because they can’t afford a gown. Prom is expensive, everybody has kids that have been in prom knows between the shoes, the accessories, the dresses, it’s expensive,” said Church.

The duo said they have an array of sizes, colors and styles for every girl to feel her best.

“We have extra small sizes and we have plus sizes also. We have all the way up to size 18 right now, maybe a 20. So don’t hesitate coming in. And we have a dressing room if someone wants to come in and try them on. Don’t be embarrassed, you know we’ve been there. And no questions will be asked, no names will be taken. We just want you to come in and pick out a gown and feel confident and comfortable to go to prom,” said Perkins.

They will hand out the free gowns to as many girls as they can, but it will take some help from the community. If you have a dress you would like to donate, you can do so at Upscale Resale in Princeton.