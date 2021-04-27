Local residents respond to saving bonds incentive for COVID-19 vaccines

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People living in West Virginia now have an extra incentive to get vaccinated. Governor Jim Justice announced people 16 to 35 years old will receive a $100 savings bond if they get vaccinated. Justice said the money will come from the CARES Act.

59 News spoke with people in our area, like Mike Banks and David, about this latest announcement.

“Pretty extreme and surprising but I don’t think he can convince everyone to get it,” David said.

“I don’t think when you do something like that at the end it’s fair to the people who rushed in to get their vaccinations where is their $100,” Banks said.

Justice said the goal is to get more than 70 percent of West Virginia’s eligible population vaccinated.