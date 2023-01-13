OCEANA, WV (WVNS)– Residents in one Wyoming County community continue to face consistent trash issues.

Residents of Oceana gathered on Friday, January 13th to discuss their problem at the Public Commission Meeting in hopes of combatting the issue.

Chris Beckensale, a businessman in the community, gave his ideas on a solution.

“I know they have been having issues for a long time, but it just seems that recently it has gotten much worse and out of control,” said Beckensale. “So we just want the state agency to step in and let them know that there is oversight.”

“It comes down to the customers,” said Morgan Sanitation general manager Seth Kennedy. “I know a lot of people get frustrated when they don’t get their garbage, and they have a right to be. I don’t blame them, I know that if I’m paying to get them picked up, I want them picked up. But, we have had some issues beyond our control.”

Morgan Sanitation said they understand the severity of the situation and plan to fix the situation as soon as possible.