Local restaurant owners say it’s safe to order take out

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Local restaurant owners want to remind people it is still safe to order take out.

As restaurants struggle to remain open during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are taking all necessary precautions. Owner of Amy’s Cakes and Cones Bakery, Amy Mills, said they are wiping down door handles, wearing gloves, and encouraging people to remain six feet away.

“We’re trying not to promote business because we know people are supposed to stay at home, but we really need customers to come out and support local business,” Mills said. “Times are getting tough. So, the longer that we try to stay open, the harder it is.”

Mills said although there is a pandemic, people are still celebrating birthdays, anniversaries, and other holidays. For this reason, the bakery will remain open as long as it can.