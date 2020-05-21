Local restaurants open dining rooms to customers

RAINELLE, WV (WVNS) — One restaurant in Greenbrier County was more than ready to welcome its customers back.

Fruits of Labor opened its indoor dining room on Thursday, May 21, 2020. President of Fruits of Labor, Inc, Tammy Jordan, said they are not equipped to do a lot of carry out service.

Now, they can get back to serving their community in the way they were meant: as dine-in café.

“It’s very exciting,” Jordan said. “We love our community and it’s just so nice to get them to be able to come back and visit and engage.”

Jordan said besides employees being masked and gloved, one of the changes is using disposable dining-ware. In an effort to be environment friendly, their new dining-ware is compostable.