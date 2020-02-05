Local restaurants open doors to help families impacted by school closures

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — People often say it takes a village to help raise a child. While Greenbrier County is not considered a village, community members never hesitate to step up during times of need.

The Local and Road Hog’s Barbeque announced kids can order from the kids menu for free for the remainder of the week. Owner of Road Hog’s, David Bostic, said he feels like it is their responsibility to help the community.

“With the school being out, many of the kids… that’s where they get most of their meals during the day is at school,” Bostic said. “We feel that it’s our responsibility and we wanted to make the first move and say ‘We are community based and we do care about the community. We care about our neighbors and we definitely care about our kids.'”

The Marketing Consultant for both restaurants, Sarah Elkins, said the idea for giving free meals to kids impacted by the school closure stemmed from a text message from the owner of The Local.

“One of our owners is actually in Colorado,” Elkins said. “He texted saying ‘I know I’m not there, but what can we do?'”

From there, the idea blossomed. Owners of The Local in Lewisburg and Road Hog’s Barbeque in White Sulphur Springs decided to take matters into their own hands.

“We do it because it’s in our heart and it’s what we want to do to give back because we’re blessed,” Bostic said. “We have amazing things and we’ve been given a lot and we like to give it back.”

“To live in a community, I feel that all of us have a responsibility to each other,” Elkins said.

During the hours the restaurants are open, families can come by and dine in, or if your kid is sick, get take out.