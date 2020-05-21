Local restaurants reopen indoor dining

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Restaurants are now able to offer indoor dining for the first time in months. Governor Justice announced guidelines for restaurants to help keep employees and customers safe.

The Dish Cafe is one local restaurant opening indoor dining. Server Isabella Rotellini said they have closed every other booth.

“We’ve got the tables blocked off to ensure that customers are six feet apart,” Rotellini said. “And as well in the bar we’ve moved tables and measured so that they are six feet apart. Hand sanitizer at every table.”

All employees are also wearing face masks. The Dish Cafe is open for take out, dine in, and dine out.