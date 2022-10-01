BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)–One rotary club in Mercer County held its annual golf tournament.

The Rotary Club of Princeton kicked off the tournament early morning on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Fincastle Country Club in Bluefield, Virginia.

It is a fundraising effort to raise money for educational purposes and community development needs.

Craig Stout, Chair of the Princeton Rotary Golf Tournament said they want to help as many in the community as they possibly can.

“Well, the motto of Rotary is service above self and what we try to do is live out that motto. Rotary is an international organization with local clubs all over the world,” Stout said.

Over the years, the tournament has helped raise over $100,000 in scholarships for local high schoolers.