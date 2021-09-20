Local schools remember football coach after passing

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Monroe County Schools and other schools around the area posted on social media asking residents to remember athlete, football coach, and singer Ben Thornton.
Thornton passed away due to COVID-19. Both the Concord University football program and James Monroe High School program tweeted to share their thoughts and prayers with Thornton’s family.
Thornton was the football coach for Peterstown Middle School in Monroe County. He was also considered the “Superman” of the community.