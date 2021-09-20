Local schools remember football coach after passing

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Monroe County Schools and other schools around the area posted on social media asking residents to remember athlete, football coach, and singer Ben Thornton.

Thornton passed away due to COVID-19. Both the Concord University football program and James Monroe High School program tweeted to share their thoughts and prayers with Thornton’s family.

Our thoughts and prayers are with former Concord running back Ben Thornton’s family. #20 — Concord Football (@ConcordFootball) September 20, 2021 Today is a sad day in Monroe County. Ben Thornton (39), James Monroe graduate, has passed away. Ben was the “Superman” of our community. Football standout, finished 3rd in the Kennedy Award Voting his senior season. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Thornton family. #20💜🖤 — James Monroe High School Football (@JMHSFootball1) September 20, 2021

Thornton was the football coach for Peterstown Middle School in Monroe County. He was also considered the “Superman” of the community.