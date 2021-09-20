Local schools remember football coach after passing

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Monroe County Schools and other schools around the area posted on social media asking residents to remember athlete, football coach, and singer Ben Thornton.

Thornton passed away due to COVID-19. Both the Concord University football program and James Monroe High School program tweeted to share their thoughts and prayers with Thornton’s family.

Thornton was the football coach for Peterstown Middle School in Monroe County. He was also considered the “Superman” of the community.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories