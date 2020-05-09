Local seamstresses hand out homemade masks in Raleigh County

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Cars were lined up in the Hobby Lobby parking lot Saturday, May 9th to get a handmade face mask from a group of women known as Sewcial Stitchening. Organizer Beth Brady said face masks are in high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We decided to make as many masks as we can and give them to our community that way it keeps everybody safe,”Brady said.

Brady and her friends are cosplay fans and originally learned to sew so they could make their own costumes. But with events canceled across the area they decided to put their skills to use during the pandemic, making around 300 mask to hand out to those in need. Brady said seeing the turn out made it all worth it.

“To me it’s everything. Because I didn’t want to charge for these. It is not right to charge for something that is in great demand during a pandemic,” Brady said. “I have a skill and it is in demand so I wanted to give to my community.”