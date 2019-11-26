Local shelter helping homeless during holiday season

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Some people in the community may not have a tree, or even a bed this Christmas. Pine Haven Center, a homeless shelter in Beckley, experiences an increase of people at the shelter during the holiday season.

This can mostly be attributed to the colder temperatures and winter conditions. But with no transportation, and usually no way of communicating, they do not get the chance to spend time with their family during the holiday season. That is why the center does what it can to help relieve some of that loneliness.

Marguerite Lawson is the Child Mentor and Case Manager at Pine Haven Center.

“It’s really busy here many times, but we try to make it as fun and festive as we can,” Lawson said.

The shelter makes Thanksgiving dinner for the guests with donations that are given from local organizations. If you want to sponsor a family or child for Christmas, you can contact the shelter at (304)-255-9138 to donate gifts, as well.