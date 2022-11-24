WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A sheriff’s department in our area has a new tool to help deter speeding.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department recently received a portable speed detection sign to help the department combat speeding within the county. The sign can be moved from area to area. It will not only tell drivers their speed, but collects the data on the road it’s placed.

“We can direct our patrols and our speeds to certain areas where the problem is the worse speeders and go from there,” said Sheriff Brad Ellison.

This adds to the list of new technology the Sheriff’s Department has recently acquired. Their purchases of a lidar gun and license plate readers on two cruisers have helped the department stay up to date with the latest technology.