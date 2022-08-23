BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One store in Mercer County held a back-to-school backpack drive for local students heading back to class.

Blair’s Sweet Treats and More located in the Southview Mall in Bluefield gave out free food along with free school supplies and backpacks.

Owner, Deiandra Blair said she wanted to help out children and students in her community.

“COVID times. People lost their jobs and they just don’t have it like they used to. So, we want to be a blessing because that’s what Blair’s Sweet Treats and More, that’s what we do. We serve our community, we’re positive, we empower people and that’s what we do. We want to serve our community, so we want to give back,” Blair said.

Blair added she received donations from Southern Highlands, Miller’s Garage, Southview Pharmacy, and other personal donations.