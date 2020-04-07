Local shotgun shooter gives tips on how to practice indoors

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — A local shotgun shooter is making changes to her practice since the COVID-19 pandemic kept her from the field.

Makayla Scott gave tips to the Scholastic Clay Target Program’s Facebook page to help other shooters during this time of being stuck indoors. Scott said shooting is a sport where you are constantly perfecting your craft and nothing helps more than practice, even if you cannot get to a range.

“Practicing your stance, practicing your mount, practicing your follow through on your targets automatically makes you a better shooter, even without pulling the trigger,” Scott said. “It also helps saving shells instead of going out and practicing.”

Scott said it is best to practice in front of a mirror with an unloaded gun so you can see what your form looks like.