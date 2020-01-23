Local shotgun shooter plans to start Scholastic Clay Target Program team in Greenbrier County

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Makayla Scott reached for the stars for a long time. In the past year, she qualified for a world record and proceeded to break that record.

Now, Scott, her dad, and her coaches want to provide other youth in the area with similar opportunities. They are starting a shotgun team through the Scholastic Clay Target Program.

The program currently does not have a team in West Virginia.

“The closest one that I went to was Carolina Clays, North Carolina, which was an amazing team,” Scott said. “But I wanted to branch off from that and give all of the kids in West Virginia a chance to have those opportunities that were given to me and all the kids that team, and every SCTP team across the United States.”

Scott said almost anyone can join the team. In fact, she said the best part of joining SCTP is there are basic guidelines.

“As long as you can show a child knows how to use a gun safely, knows how to break it apart, clean it, all that stuff, they can shoot,” Scott said.

Greenbrier Gun Club Instructor and one of MaKayla’s coaches, Joe Hayes, said the group is also in the process of building a Skeet Field in White Sulphur Springs that will be free for any youth shooter to use.

“To reach your potential, you need to shoot a lot,” Hayes said. “You need to shoot a couple hundred rounds a week and maybe more than that.”

The field is expected to be complete by the end of Feb. 2020.