FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS)– One booth at the State Fair is raising money for charity and changing lives with donations from fairgoers.

The Shriners Booth under the grandstand is raising money for the Shriners Children’s hospital. It’s one of the biggest fundraisers of the year for the organization. Donations from events like the State Fair of West Virginia help provide families with the care they need.

“We had a girl who was a patient here earlier and she said that when she was a child that the Shriners hospital straightened both of her feet,” said president John Arbuckle.

The booth is sponsored by the Greenbrier and Monroe County shrine clubs. Last year they raised $15,000 and hope to top that this year.