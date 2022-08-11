BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)–One local sports team is spending their time off the field by giving back to the community.

The Woodrow Wilson High School Girl’s Soccer Team went to St. Francis School in Beckley to help get them ready for the school year.

The girls washed the walls and organized school uniforms and AR books for the children.

Madalynn Lanna said her team wants to give back because it makes them feel great about where they live.

“We’re asking for support from the community to come watch us play, come support us, come show what a strong community Beckley is. And this was a feeder school for me this is where I went to elementary school and then I went to Woodrow and I feel I should give back to what raised me, what brought me up,” Lanna said.

Debra Lanna, the Advancement and Development Director at the school said she couldn’t thank the girls enough for their help!