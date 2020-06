ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) — A local State of Emergency was issued in Greenbrier County for the Town of Alderson following flash flooding.

According to Greenbrier County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, no residents are missing or injured, but there is damage to homes and buildings.

Route 12 and Route 63 are currently closed until further notice. There is also a landslide reported on Glen Ray Road in Alderson.