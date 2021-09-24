Local store donates pumpkins to Ghent Elementary students

GHENT, WV (WVNS)– Students of Ghent Elementary School received pumpkins donated by the Honey Badgers Country Store on Friday, September 24th.

Fifth-grade teacher, Teena Lilly said she’s grateful because this is the second year the country store decided to give pumpkins.

“Teachers normally pay out of pocket, and it’s such a wonderful thing for the Honey Badgers to do for us,” Lilly said.

The Honey Badgers Country Store, located in Beaver, WV, offers fresh produce, feed, gravel, mulch, plants, and more. Owner Tracy Osborne said she did it for the kids.

“We did it last year and thought we wanted to give back to the community,” Osborne said.

Laken Hatcher, a fifth-grade student at Ghent Elementary, was excited to carve her pumpkin.

“I think this is a good thing because it makes all of the students feel happy, and they always like painting the pumpkins,” Hatcher said.