Local store owner reacts to mask mandate

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Jimil Smith and his wife own A and J sportstown, a sports memorabilia and printing shop. When COVID-19 hit the area many closed their doors. But Smith said they were able to adjust their sales plan.

“We just really kind of had to adjust. A lot of things have been sold on the internet right now so we had to do a lot of things on the internet and that kind of pretty much helped us,” Smith said.

The new mandate allows businesses to call police if someone refuses to properly wear a face covering inside. Smith said he agrees with the mandate.

“We’re trying to keep everybody safe and just try to make sure everybody stay healthy. They should understand just like us,” Smith said.

Smith said his customers continue to be understanding about wearing a face covering.

“Most people that come here pretty much have a mask on already. We haven’t ran into a problem where people come in without masks on. We’ve been pretty good, pretty fortunate as far as that,” Smith said.

Smith said he is optimistic for the future of the store and hopeful the community will follow the guidelines.