Local stores filled with last minute Christmas shoppers

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For those of you left scrambling to check things off your Christmas List, there’s not much time left!

Many people were out shopping today, picking up their last minute items. Shoppers told 59News there weren’t as many people out as last year, which worked in their favor.

Less people in the aisles means an easier time grabbing things off the shelves and getting out of the store as quickly as possible.

Beckley resident, Melissa Oaks, grabbed a few small gifts for her family before leaving work at Walmart.

“It’s not been as chaotic as previous years,” Oaks said. “It could be that the economy’s down and people don’t have a lot of money right now.”

Oaks said from what she saw today, people are out shopping for Christmas dinner and clothing. She said she hadn’t seen people buying a lot of toys which is unusual for Christmas Eve.