LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Every artist dreams of seeing their work auctioned to the highest bidder. Now, school-aged students in one county will get to add that to their resumes.

Greenbrier County is holding a special event on Thursday, April 28. 2022, for students and their artwork. The Community and Schools Empower Project is a two-fold event. The first part is a student art competition where submissions come from every public school within the county. First, second, and third place prizes will be given to each category such as elementary level, middle school, and high school. The entries are then submitted to an art auction.

All the proceeds go to serving the youth of Greenbrier County.

“It’s a really neat way to engage the students and they are a part of the fundraiser that helps us provide the services to them and their families,” said executive director for Community and Schools of Greenbeier County Brittany Masters. “But, they also get to not only get prizes if they were one of the chosen top 3 but they get to see how much money their art brings in.”



The auction will take place Thursday, April 28, 2022, at The Greenbrier Convention and Visitors Center at 5:30 p.m.