BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– One local program spent Earth Day learning the benefits of recycling.

The Fayette County Middle School Gifted Program spent Friday, April 22, 2022, at the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority where they took a tour of the facility to learn how recycling benefits everyday life. Students learned the importance of protecting groundwater and how the Solid Waste Authority reuses land previously a landfill.



“We really learned how we use like concepts we use in school,” said eighth grader Sophie Allen. “That’s just math and a notebook, and we can actually take it into reality and actually make solutions that will actually have an impact.”

The class also brought projects based on reverse engineering. Students were given a box and they redesigned it using non-petroleum-based material and then come up with a way to market the new product.

