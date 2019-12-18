Local students learning about impeachment process

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Members of the U.S. House of Representatives spent Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019 debating articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

PikeView High School Social Studies Teacher, Chris Eanes, said the President faces two articles of impeachment: obstruction of congress and abuse of power.

“If you have the formal charges brought up against you and they vote on impeachment that means you are not kicked out of office, but you will now be tried by the Senate, and the Senate will hold a formal trial and then they will make a decision as to whether the President will stay in office or have to leave,” Eanes said.

This is the third time congress has gone through impeachment proceedings in U.S. History. Earnes said it is important to teach students about the impeachment process because it does not happen often.

“We talk about the Federalist essays, which the Founding Fathers wrote about the Constitution and the use on impeachment,” Eanes said. “And they are a little bit concerned about party politics which appears to be what is happening since everything seems to be on partisan lines.”

Eanes also said he likes to pull up articles to show his students both sides of the issue.

“We point this out. I play devils advocate no matter what the students say, I will try to take the opposite opinion to make them think, and that’s just kind of the easiest way to handle it,” Eanes said.