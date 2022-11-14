BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Students on the campus of WVU Tech were tense on Monday.

Many of them voiced their sadness at hearing about the tragedy at the University of Virginia, especially in a place where students are meant to feel safe.

One student said that shootings like the one in Charlottesville are becoming far too common.

“It’s just horrible,” said Schuyler Schall, a freshman at Tech. “It’s unfortunate that it’s become part of the norm now, it’s just something that we kind of have to deal with, and it’s something in the back of your mind constantly. And it hurts to know that someone lost their life over whatever sort of psychotic reason that happened and it’s just horrible to see constantly and hear about.”

Emily Sands is the Dean of Students at WVU Tech. She told 59News that the school offers students many different ways to stay aware and safe while on campus.

“Take advantage of our Live Safe app,” said Sands. “We have an app that we utilize called Live Safe and they can report things anonymously to our campus police if they see something. They can call our campus police through that website, through that app on their phone and all of our students also have access to, a direct line directly to our police officers.”

Meanwhile, WVU Tech will likely take a look at its current procedures, some students feel the school has already done a good job keeping students safe.

Despite that, they also acknowledge there is always room for improvement.

“I think the protocols that have been in place at WVU Tech right now are pretty secure,” said senior Elizabeth Lowe. “I don’t think we ever have any incident like this before and I’m sure going forward, there are things that our university and others can do to increase the security of their students and facility.”

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the shooting in Charlottesville is one of nearly 600 mass shootings so far in 2022.