PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A county school board let its students’ artistic side shine through.

The Wyoming County Board of Education held its second Spring Arts Gala at the central office in Pineville. Students from all schools submitted art, directed and acted in plays, and put on music concerts.

Deirdre Cline, Wyoming County Schools Superintendent, said it is the perfect opportunity to let the kids’ talents show.

“This is one of the most positive and affirming things that we do as a school system. There’s only good about this in terms of the bright spot that it brings for students and families and for teachers,” said Cline.

The Board of Education hopes to keep the event going for years to come.