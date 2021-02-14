Local tax accountant provides tips on how to add unemployment to tax returns

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Over the past year, many people lost their jobs and collected unemployment. As we get ready to file our taxes for the 2020 tax season, Tony Martin, a local tax accountant with T.R. Tax, has advice on how people can add their unemployment checks to their tax returns.

“Unemployment is taxable and it does need to be included in your income, so if you receive unemployment make sure you get your unemployment statement and include that into your other wage and tax documents,” Martin said.

Martin said this year the IRS is adding a new feature.

“The IRS this year and next, they are allowing you to deduct straight from your income without itemizing your deductions,” Martin said.

Martin said the IRS came up with this because of the amount of people who lost their jobs due to the pandemic. However, if you are a first time filer, Martin provides these tips.

“So when you file your tax return this year, keep in mind that recovery rebate credit as long as you are not being claimed on as dependent on your return is now available to you. And that is both stimulus payments so you will be entitled to the 1200 that was given out per individual in the spring as well as the 600 per individual that happened at the end of the year beginning of this year,” Martin said.

Tax season is now open for people to file. Martin said if you have any questions to contact your local tax accountant.