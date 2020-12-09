Local Teacher receives STEM Research Projects for students

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — STEM Research projects are important to a Childs development in the classroom, and a non-profit organization helped a local teacher ensure kids are getting that development.

Society for Science and the Public is a national, non-profit organization that promotes science education. It is giving out 100 STEM research kits to teachers across the country.

Kathryn Hottinger, a science teacher at Beckley Stratton Middle School, received one of these kits.

She said these tools will give students the opportunity to pursue hands-on research from their own homes.

“I am grateful to receive this grant and hope that it will help give my students some of the hands-on learning opportunities that I cannot safely give them in-person this year,” said Hottinger.

Caitlin Sullivan, the Director of Outreach and Equality Programs of Society for Science and the Public, said she is excited they were able to give teachers this opportunity to help further science education.

“I think it will be really impactful for the teachers to have access to this equipment so that students can learn their day to day curriculum, but also to still be able to provide that unique experience to them and might peak their interest and help them want to pursue this field,” said Sullivan.

These take-home kits are valued at $1,000.