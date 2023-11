(WVNS) – It was a four-for-four night for the High School Football teams of the two Virginias in the state playoff brackets.

Graham, Princeton, Independence and Greenbrier West all picked up victories to march one step closer to their goals.

Greenbrier West 22, Wahama 20

Princeton 41, Parkersburg 37

Graham 28, Gate City 7

Independence 13, Winfield 0