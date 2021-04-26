Local teams prepare for 2021 state basketball tournament

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Teams will finally get the chance to battle it out on the hardwood for the high school state basketball championship after the 2020 tournament was cancelled because of the pandemic. The girl’s tournament tips off Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the Civic Center in Charleston. One of the teams playing is Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles. While they are excited to get back to Charleston, Head Coach Brian Nabors said they are taking the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.

“We wear masks and during lunch time I bring them to my room just try to keep them away from large crowds,” Nabors said.

The boys state tournament is scheduled for next week in Charleston. After their season was cut short, the Shady Spring Boys team is ready and focused to make a run for the title.

“They are so locked in and focused on what we didn’t get to finish last year. We had the number one team in the state here last year and it got cut short on us, so we got a lot of young kids that are hungry and they want to win it for them,” Ronnie Olson, Shady Spring Boy’s Head Coach, said.

Both Nabors and Olson said the biggest challenge they faced this year was having to worry about quarantine and the uncertainty of the season.

“It’s been tough the kids know that this could be their last game but we always say coming in play it like it’s your last game cause you never know what’s going to happen with the uncertainty of COVID,” Nabors said.