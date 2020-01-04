Local teen attempts to bring change to Southern West Virginia

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) — One local teen is trying to bring change to Southern West Virginia.

17-year-old Austin Simms is attempting the biggest challenge he has yet to face.

“If you stand up and if you really believe in yourself, you can make a change no matter how old you are,” Simms said.

He is running for the West Virginia House of Delegates, district 32.

“I really want to help these people that have helped me over my life and the tight knit communities that really work hard every day and they’re still suffering because they don’t have a government that’s really working for them,” Simms said.

Simms’ campaign slogan is “out with the old, in with the new.” He said he has seen delegates turn their backs on the people of West Virginia yet they keep getting re-elected year after year.

“Why do we keep electing the same people that keep doing the opposite of what’s in our best minds,” Simms said.

Simms’ goal is to be the “new” that West Virginia needs. He said he wants to see more of his generation getting out in their communities and making a difference.

Not everyone must follow in his footsteps, but he wants them to know that they have a voice and it deserves to be heard.

“So I think it’s time to go out with the old and in with the new, not only in this area, but all across the state,” Simms said. “I think if we work together down there, we can really make a difference in the state.”