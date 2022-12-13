OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)–More than 500 kids will receive a Christmas gift thanks to a local fundraiser.

The Fayette County Toy Fund is collecting thousands of toys for good boys and girls in the community.

The coordinator of the event, Cassie Ortiz, said more volunteers are needed to help with sorting toys and handing them out this weekend.

“The faster the unboxing goes then the sooner we get to start the fun shopping process where we get to play Secret Santa elf helper for all of our little kids,” said Ortiz.

The toys will be delivered Saturday, December 17, 2022. It will be a drive-thru pick-up at the Lewis Community Center.

If you would like to volunteer to help sort the toys, call (304)-465-0269.