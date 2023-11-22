Raleigh County, WV (WVNS) — Local travel has reached its peak Wednesday as people from not only across the state but from across the country head out to visit family and friends for Thanksgiving.

Peak travel time was between 2 and 6 p.m. on November 22. 2023, but the next few days will also see pockets of time with more people on the roads.

When going and returning from holiday festivities, it’s important to practice safe driving. Watch your speed, plan around peak travel times, and keep an eye on the weather.

Peak travel times for the rest of the week are as follows: Thursday, November 23rd from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Friday, November 24th from noon until 4 p.m., Saturday, November 25th from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., and Sunday, November 26th from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.