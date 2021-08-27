Local venue brings beauty and history to Raleigh County

COOL RIDGE, WV (WVNS) — Driving down the windy roads of Cool Ridge, you will see a set of barns among the trees. Most stop for the beauty, and stay for the history.

“The structures here are where the real interesting history comes in. The building we’re standing in now, the chapel, this came from Wyoming County. Rock view, Wyoming County. There’s a man named Bouie Church who had a saw mill, the barn, the reception barn is the original sawmill,” said Chip Faulk, Coordinator at Glade Creek Farm.

The chapel, too, is made from wood from church’s original Country Store. From the ceiling to the floor, each piece of wood holds a story, but the windows are the showstopper of Glade Creek Farm.

“They predate the Civil War. They came from a church in Steubenville, Ohio. That property was bought by Weirton Steel that had plans to bulldoze and destroy these windows,” said Faulk.

Every inch of Glade Creek Farm is thought through meticulously and redone beautifully, but with some modern touches for today’s standards.

“When they start hearing the history of the buildings, they’re just awe struck. They can’t believe someone was going to destroy these windows or that we were able to salvage all this beautiful architecture and reconstruct it. We saved part of West Virginia history,” said Faulk.

History, beauty, and views for miles. The Glade Creek Farm is truly a one of a kind West Virginia staple.