Local venues see post-pandemic boost in reservations

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local venues are seeing a boost in reservations after the pandemic.

Leslie Baker, the Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Beckley, told 59 News Historic Black Knight is almost fully booked for the remainder of 2021. They have experienced an increase in reservations after the pandemic as more weddings, reunions and large events are taking place.

She said COVID-19 precautions have helped keep cancellations limited as cases fluctuate in the region.

“We’re really glad that they’re taking advantage of it, and that the vaccine and the mask-wearing are doing what they’re supposed to be and that people are feeling comfortable about coming out again,” Baker said.

Baker said booking of Historic Black Knight for 2022 is open, and she expects spots will fill up quickly.