Local veteran encourages other veterans to enroll in college

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A local veteran is trying to help other veterans further their education.

Curtis Pauley is an Educational Outreach Counselor with the Veterans Upward Bound Program. The program provides services to help veterans get into college and further their education. Pauley said ever since the pandemic, he has seen a decrease in veterans enrolling in colleges.

“Now veterans are coming out and needing to make a future for their family, and to have a future with their families they need a college education,” Pauley said.

Pauley said you have to be an honorably discharged veteran in order to enroll in the program. Pauley also said you can pick any college you would like to go to. Visit the Veterans Upward Bound website for more information.