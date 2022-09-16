SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)–One local food truck owner wants to showcase his real deal barbeque.

Bandit BBQ travels all across Southern West Virginia. Owner and Marine Corps veteran Steven Groves said he’s been cooking and smoking meats for over twenty years.

He makes his bbq with love and wants to get a chance to feed people all over.

Groves said his truck started out as a hobby, which grew into a passion.

“And I just started cooking on the side. We owned a tackle shop me and my wife and I would sit in my rocking chairs, bring in the hurricanes and cook on the side,” Groves said.

To find out where Bandit BBQ is at next, visit their Facebook page.