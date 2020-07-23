Local volunteer fire departments react to Governor’s grant money

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — Governor Jim Justice will give volunteer fire departments across the state money for their operations.

The governor announced Wednesday, July 22, he will send $10,000 to every volunteer fire department across the state. There are 419.

Leaders at local departments said this money will really go far at their stations. Will Davis is the Public Information Officer for the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department.

“It’s going to be great. It will help cover fuel costs, insurance, we can get new gear, training, books, maybe new tools for the fire trucks,” Davis said.

Normally, stations can hold events such as boot drives to raise money. They have not been able to do so this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.