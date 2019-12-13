Local volunteer group helps deployed families for Christmas

MABSCOTT, WV (WVNS) — Children’s pajamas and hams with spice, toys for families and everything nice! The Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary group is focused on helping families all year, but especially during the holidays.

Regina Fairchild is the chair person for the Friends of Coal Ladies Auxiliary group.

“It’s the season!” she said.

On Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 they helped the ones that can’t be with their loved one this Christmas.The group provided children’s pajamas, toys, and two weeks worth of food to deployed military families of West Virginia

“Because they give the ultimate sacrifice,” Fairchild said.

Volunteers loaded up a truck filled with gifts and food for about 16 families. SFC Steven Queen, Family Programs NCOIC, can remember the days when he was deployed and his family spent Christmas alone. He can put himself in the shoes of these men and women who’s families are receiving some extra Christmas cheer.

“I would feel really grateful. Grateful that someone thought about my family to take care of them, in the time when I wasn’t around. When I wasn’t there to do that or when I was away,” Queen said.

This is what the season is all about. And to the ladies, they consider themselves lucky to have the opportunity to give back.

“It’s because we can. We give to so many and to so many that are in need. There is such a great need. Not only in West Virginia, but throughout the United States. And we are just so blessed to be a part of an organization that we are able to give,” Fairchild said.

So, off the truck went to good little boys and girls of the men and women who serve our country. And the “elves” wished the families a “Merry Christmas.”

