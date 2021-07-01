Local weather forecaster warns about dangers of lightning

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the recent storms moving through the area, meteorologists are warning about the dangers of lightning.
Statistics show around 49 people are killed each year from lightning and hundreds are injured. They said the best way to keep yourself safe from lightning is to stay indoors. Tom Mazza is the Lead Forecaster with the National Weather Service in Charleston.
“When thunder roars go indoors… When it is lightning outside it is not best for them to take a shower either,” Mazza said.
Another safe spot would be in your car. They also encourage any outdoor activities like swimming, or cookouts, be cancelled when you hear thunder roar.