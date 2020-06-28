Local wedding planner discusses planning, rescheduling weddings during COVID-19 pandemic

DANIELS, WV (WVNS)– There’s a lot to think about when planning your big day-no matter where your wedding date falls on the calendar. Wedding Planner Bridger Gibson said, whether you’re planning a wedding at home or in another destination, there are countless moving parts surrounding COVID-19 concerns.

“Well during COVID-19 there are a lot of policies and procedures and regulations we have to have in place, as far as how far the tables are apart, how far the chairs are distancing for the ceremony as well as the reception,” Gibson said.

Gibson said her job was deemed as essential business. With that, the pandemic is forcing her to focus on extra steps that she’s never had to worry about.

“As far as making sure that everyone that is coming is not sick, where they have been, where they have traveled within the last six months,” Gibson said. “And adding extra steps as far as on our part as the planners.”

Gibson said having a great relationship with her bride has helped ease the stress. Adding that, whether you’re forced to postpone or have a Plan B as a precaution, it’s important to remember you do have options, and your team- family and friends, are there for you.

“Very hectic, stressed to say the least,” Gibson said. “But luckily the ones that I’m planning their wedding we have a great relationship and we have a nice understanding so we’ve just worked very well together to accommodate all their needs.”