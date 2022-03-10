FAIRLEA, WV (WVNS) – One local woman told 59News gas prices have gotten so high, she’s being forced to move to save money on her commute.

Gas prices continue to stay north of $4 a gallon across most of the country. For people with long commutes, it’s putting a serious strain on their budgets.

That’s the case for Monroe County resident Kelly Vadiz, who said she has to move out of her home to be closer to her job in Fairlea. She said she just can’t afford to spend the gas money on a 30 mile commute every day.

Vadiz said she’s been forced to nearly stop leaving the house altogether, just to save gas to make it to and from work.

“I’ve cut back on a lot of things, you know like food-wise,” said Vadiz. “Basically I wouldn’t go anywhere. I stopped going to church because I could only afford to go to work. Now that the gas prices are going up I’ve decided I’m going to have to sell my house.”

Vadiz has lived in Gap Mills for 15 years and says if it were up to her, she’d never leave. However, the price of getting to work in Fairlea every day has gotten so high she feels she has no other option.

“I’ve never wanted to be anywhere else,” Vadiz told 59News. “I love it out there. I love the country life, I love being away from everything. You know, I feel safer there. I don’t have to pay for water, I don’t have to pay for sewer. It’s really cheaper living, but the gas – it’s just destroying that dream. It’s just destroying it.”

Vadiz said she’s putting at least $90 worth of gas in her car every week, which isn’t sustainable for her budget. She also said if she can’t sell her house in Gap Mills soon, she may have to start taking drastic measures to make it to her job in Fairlea everyday.