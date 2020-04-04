Local woman in Beckley hands out food to school children

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, students are staying at home, with many of them not receiving a free meal from school. But one Raleigh County woman decided to help out.

Jamie Cook, a native of Clear Fork, decided to open a food giveaway in the park lot of the Beckley Hobby Lobby on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Cook told 59News she’s been doing a food pantry out of her house for 10 years. On the weekends, she makes food bags for students.

She made 500 bags of food to hand out to kids on Saturday alone, with 210 bags given out within the first two hours.

Even though Cook has a broken leg, nothing is stopping her from helping out her community.

“I plan on staying here until I sell out of food bags,” Cook said.

Cook plans on giving away food again to students next week in the Clear Fork area. All students are welcome to come.

Cook will also be accepting donations. If interested in donating, you can reach out to her through her Facebook at Jamie Cook or her Amazon account.